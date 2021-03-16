Stampede net 8 as they cruise past Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede snapped their five-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Lincoln Stars at the PREMIER Center Tuesday night. Six different players scored for Sioux Falls and Trent Burnham started in net, stopping 34 of 38 shots.

The Sioux Falls Stampede scored the first eight goals of the game, with four coming in the first period. Garrett Pinoniemi opened the scoring with a deflected shot from Brandon Chabrier at 4:09 of the first period. Defenseman Nate Schweitzer collected his fifth of the season at 11:20 and Luke Toporowski made it 3-0 at 12:07 of the period. Cole Sillinger finished the period off with a snipe from the left dot past goaltender Ryan Oullette.

Schweitzer scored his second of the night at 5:55 of the second period on a give-and-go with Pinoniemi for the 5-0 lead. Daniel Russell scored a minute later, and Michael Citara scored at 12:02 on a beautiful back-handed play to close out the second period of scoring.

Toporowski tallied a goal at 3:24 of the third period to complete the eight-goal scoring effort for Sioux Falls. Nikolai Mayorov, Gleb Veremyev, Yu Sato and Jack O’Leary scored to cut the score in half through the final 16 minutes of the third period.

The Herd will go on the road for a weekend series against the Tri-City Storm and a matchup against the Omaha Lancers on Sunday before returning to the PREMIER Center March 26 and 27. Puck drop at 7:05 p.m. each night with a 4:05 puck drop on Sunday. Tickets available at the KELOLAND Box Office or any Ticketmaster outlet. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.