SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) –– The Sioux Falls Stampede named Rob Rassey the ninth head coach in franchise history on Thursday. He replaces Marty Murray who has been relieved of his duties after two seasons behind the bench with the Herd.

Rassey, 37, most recently served as the Head Coach and General Manager of the Omaha Lancers in the USHL. During a time of transition with the club, Rassey guided the Lancers to the Clark Cup Playoffs and into the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Prior to his time with the Lancers, Rassey served as an Amateur Scout for the Detroit Red Wings from 2019 to 2021 where his primary focus was players in the USHL, Minnesota High School, the Big Ten, and NCHC college conferences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Stampede family,” stated Stampede GM and VP of Hockey Operations, Tony Gasparini. “He understands player development and what we are trying to accomplish here in Sioux Falls. We want to help grow players not only individually, but as a team, to get back into the playoffs and compete for our fourth Clark Cup title.”

Rassey holds a wealth of other USHL experience, including serving as the Assistant General Manager of the Tri-City Storm during the 2021-22 season before taking the job in Omaha. He was also an assistant coach with the Youngstown Phantoms from 2011 to 2013 where he helped guide the Phantoms to back-to-back playoff appearances.

From 2013 to 2019 he served as an assistant coach at Harvard University where the Crimson finished in the top 15 in the final national rankings during five of his six seasons, including a #3 ranking in 2016-17 when Harvard advanced to the NCAA Frozen Four. One of his many duties included managing and overseeing the power play and penalty kill. The power play finished no lower than sixth overall amongst all collegiate teams during his tenure. In addition, he was part of teams that won 2 ECAC Tournament Championships and 4 NCAA tournament appearances. The teams included a Hobey Baker Award Winner (Jimmy Vesey, 2016), four Hobey Baker Finalists, four ECAC Most Valuable Players, 3 ECAC Rookies of the Year, and helped place six forwards into the NHL.

His playing experience includes four years at Northeastern University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2009. He earned his Master’s Degree in Management from Harvard University in 2019.

“I am very honored and excited to be the head coach in Sioux Falls,” said Rassey. “The Stampede are an organization I have always held in the highest regard, and I am looking forward to working with everyone to add to the already rich tradition in Sioux Falls. I am thankful to ownership and management for this opportunity, I can’t wait to meet the players and get started.”

Rassey and Gasparini will begin working together immediately as they prepare for the Stampede’s 40-man camp at the end of July. That camp will determine the final roster for Stampede training camp in early September. On Monday, the Stampede announced their 62-game regular season schedule which begins on September 22nd at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. The home opener is set for October 15th versus Fargo. Click here to view the entire schedule.