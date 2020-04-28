Stampede name Marty Murray general manager and head coach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Stampede named Marty Murray as the eighth general manager and head coach in franchise history on Tuesday.



“We are thrilled to welcome Marty Murray and his family to the Stampede and Sioux Falls,” said Stampede managing partner Brian Schoenborn. “Marty is recognized as one of the top recruiters, teachers and developers of elite hockey players in North America. He is an exceptional person and leader and the perfect fit to guide our team for many years to come.”



“We were both amazed and humbled by the overwhelming level of interest from all corners of the hockey world in this position,” added Schoenborn. “It is a testament to the incredible foundation Scott Owens and his staff and others before him have built. Throughout the process, Marty stood out amongst others and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join our organization and get started.”



Murray, 45, spent the last eight seasons as the head coach and general manager with the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). During his tenure with the Tauros, he amassed a 254-194-44 record, including six-straight winning seasons between 2014 and 2020. He led the Tauros to a division championship in 2016-17 with a 38-18-4 record and a Robertson Cup runner-up finish in 2018.



His accolades include NAHL Central Coach of the Year in 2015, NAHL Central General Manager of the Year in 2016 and 2017 and was named the 2019 NAHL and NAHL Central General Manager of the Year. The Minotauros organization was also awarded NAHL Central Organization of the Year honors for the efforts between the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.



His teams have made the playoffs for the past seven years, the second longest active streak in the league.



Throughout his time in Minot, Murray has helped over 60 players land NCAA Division I scholarships and developed several professional hockey players, including Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte.



“I’m extremely honored to be joining the Sioux Falls Stampede,” said new head coach Marty Murray. “The Stampede organization is recognized as one of the best in all of junior hockey and I can’t wait to get started. I’m incredibly thankful to the ownership group for giving me this opportunity. We will work hard to put the best product on the ice and continue to be visible in the community of Sioux Falls.”



The Lyleton, Manitoba, native started his playing career with the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between 1991 and 1995, scoring 392 points over 264 games. He earned WHL Player of the Year honors in 1995 and was named to the Wheat Kings’ all-time team in 2017.



Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round, 96th overall in the 1993 NHL Entry Draft, Murray spent his first four seasons between the Flames and Saint John Flames in the American Hockey League. He captained Saint John to a Calder Cup Championship in 2001.



His professional National Hockey League (NHL) career consists of 261 games, scoring 31 goals and 42 assists, between the Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings organizations. He also spent four seasons playing in European leagues between Austria, Germany and Switzerland.



Murray has represented Team Canada on four occasions, winning three gold medals. He was named to the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame in 2019.



“I’d like to thank my wife, Andrea, and children, Allex, Cole and Aniston, for supporting me in this new adventure,” added Murray. “We are excited to become members of this great community.”



The current coaching staff and Murray will begin to prepare for the USHL Phase I and II Draft that begins on Monday, May 4.

The club will release details on a virtual press conference in the coming days.