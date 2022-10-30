SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) – The Sioux Falls Stampede exploded for six goals and topped the Omaha Lancers 6-3 Sunday night at the PREMIER Center.

Sam Harris led the way with two goals while Maddox Fleming, Isaac Gordon and Ryan Gordon all added a goal and an assist each. Xavier Medina earned his first win of the season with 34 saves as the Stampede ended their four-game winless streak and improved to 4-4-1 on the young season. The Stampede were hoping to get the Halloween crowd on their feet early and they would do just that, getting on the board first just 3:39 into the game. Ryan Gordon got the play started, bringing the puck into the left circle and wristed a shot that was stopped by Omaha goaltender Kevin Pashe, but the rebound bounced in front of the net where Isaac Gordon flew in and knocked home the loose puck for a 1-0 lead.

It remained that way until the 11:54 mark when Michael LaStarza took the puck from the right circle and sent a perfect pass through the slot to Sam Harris who came in on the back door and one-timed the puck into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage. The Stampede looked to add to that lead with a power play, but it would be Omaha taking advantage. Andon Cerbone intercepted a pass and went the other way and wristed a shot into the net past Medena to make it a 2-1 game.

Omaha outshot the Herd 14-12. The Lancers entered period two with the power play and only needed nine seconds to convert as Alex Bump wristed a shot from the right point under the stick of Medena to make it a 2-2 game. Four minutes later the Stampede would take the lead back when Merril Steenari made a highlight reel pass to Maddox Fleming. From behind the goal line Steenari sent a pass perfectly through the crease to the right post where Fleming stood and backhanded the puck into the net for a 3-2 lead.

Minutes later the Lancers would go on another power play and would once again cash in. Nate Benoit sent a pass to the left-point to Griffin Jurecki who blasted a shot from the left-point and just under the crossbar to make it a 3-3 game. It remained that way until the 13:25 mark when the Stampede would go on a power play of their own and find the back of the net. Breaking across the zone, the Stampede’s Maddox Fleming sent a pass on the right side to Nick Ring who centered the puck through the crease to Harris who one-timed the pass in for his second of the night and took a 4-3 win. Omaha outshot the Stampede 11-7 in the period.

The Lancers entered the third period once again on the power play, but unlike the second, Sioux Falls was able to kill it off and kept the momentum. It remained a one-goal game until late in the game when the Herd were able to cash in on another power play. Maxim Strbank wristed a shot from the left point that was stopped, but the puck bounced into the slot for Noah Anderson who knocked home the rebound to give the Herd a 5-3 advantage. Ryan Gordon would put the game away for good with an empty netter in the final seconds and the Stampede took the game by a final of 6-3.

Omaha outshot the Stampede 10-6 in the third and 37-27 on the night. The Stampede finished 2-for-5 on the power play while Omaha went 2-for-4. The Stampede return to action on Wednesday with a rare morning game in Sioux City against the Musketeers.

Puck drop is set for 11 AM and fans can catch the game live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com. Fans can also watch the game on FloHockey.