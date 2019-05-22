Stampede host Clark Cup celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Stampede capped an improbable run through the USHL postseason with a 5-1 game three win over Chicago on Friday, claiming the Clark Cup for the third time in franchise history.

Tuesday night, the Stampede hosted a Clark Cup celebration at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, where hundreds of fans turned out to honor the Herd’s accomplishment. Sioux Falls closed the season strong, but had been red-hot since early December, which will go down as just a small portion of the team’s legacy.

“Everybody on the same page, unselfish, lack of egos and guys just wanting to win. This team had a really strong will and it had good leaders all season long,” Head Coach Scott Owens said.

“I think it’s just the depth, that’s what’s going to stick to a lot of people in their eyes. You know when you came and watched the game, no player really played more than any other. everyone was pretty even in the lineup and everyone stepped up at the right time and different guys stepping up at different times too,” Max Crozier said.

The Stampede now turn their attention to the 2019-20 season with the team’s annual tryout camp in early June.