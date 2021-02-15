Stampede helps the next generation of hockey players

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede returns to the ice tonight, but is taking time out to teach the next generation of hockey players.

The Stampede, in partnership with the In-Sports Foundation, is hosting a skills camp for kids ages 2 to 14 at the PREMIER Center. The In-Sports Foundation is a non-profit organization that helps kids participate in sports by providing financial assistance and sporting opportunities.

“Brings you back to your roots and for us to be involved in the community is obviously a big part of what we do. And obviously this year is a little different with the pandemic going on, but this is a chance for us to give back a little bit and hopefully next year we get back to some normalcy and we can do more of this down the road,” head coach Marty Murray said.

Each camper received a t-shirt and a ticket to Monday night’s game against Lincoln. The puck drops at 6:30 p.m.