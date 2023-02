SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede hosted the Tri-City Storm Sunday afternoon.

It was a great start for Sioux Falls as Samuel Harris hit a one-timer to give the hosts the lead less than a minute into the game.

Tri-City took the next 11 shots of the contest.

At that point, the Storm’s August Falloon found the back of the net to even the score at one.

Later in the first, Tri-City’s Trevor Connelly went top shelf to give the Storm the 2-1 lead.