Stampede fall to Fargo at home to close 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede capped of the year 2020 with a tough 6-3 loss to the Fargo Force at the PREMIER Center Thursday night. Forwards Garrett Pinoniemi, Jay Buchholz and JP Turner scored in the effort, while Noah Grannan made the start in net, stopping 24 of 29 shots on net.

The Sioux Falls Stampede were able to kick off the eve of the new year with a power player goal from Garrett Pinoniemi at the 7:50 mark of the first period. Defenseman Brent Johnson provided the assist that set up Pinoniemi on the outside of the left circle to snipe it past goaltender Brennan Boynton. The fifth goal of the season for the University of Minnesota recruit.

The Fargo Force responded with a pair of goals by Jacob Braccini and Matt Crasa just 25 seconds apart four minutes later to take the 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

The game quickly got out of reach in the second period when Fargo forward Erik Bargholtz scored his fourth goal of the season 2:44 into the period. Forward Tristan Broz piled on with his fifth goal of the season to take a 4-1 lead. Stampede forward Jay Buchholz cut the lead in half with a goal of his own at the 18:20 point of the period, but again Fargo took the momentum away with a goal by Tyler Rollwagen to take a 5-2 lead into the third frame.

Forward JP Turner scored a goal on the power player assisted by Jack Smith 13:50 into the third period, but it would not be enough as Crasa scored on the empty-net to seal the 6-3 victory.

The Herd drops to 6-7-1 on the season and fourth in the Western Conference standings. The team returns to the ice at SCHEELS Arena in Fargo in a revenge game with the Force this Saturday with a 6:05 p.m. start time. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.