Ralston, NE (Stampede) – The Sioux Falls Stampede rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit to force overtime and eventually a shootout where they came up just short in a 3-2 loss. Goals from Maxim Strbak and Sam Harris helped earn the Herd a point in the standings as the Herd now stand at 5-9-2 on the season while Omaha moved one point ahead of the Stampede at 5-8-2. Jackson Irving stopped 34 shots in goal for Sioux Falls who are winless in their last five games (0-4-1).

The Stampede have had a tendency of falling behind early of late and tried to buck that trend on Saturday night. They were able to until the 9:30 mark when the Lancers went on the power play and quickly cashed in. Alex Bump fired a shot from the right circle that just went over the glove of Jackson Irving to make it a 1-0 game. Less than three minutes later, Sioux Falls went on the power play, but Omaha would strike again. Tanner Rowe intercepted a pass and skated into the Stampede zone and wristed a shot from the left circle just under the crossbar and into the net to give Omaha a 2-0 lead.

The Herd would respond though on the power play, scoring just 32 seconds later when Maxim Strbak one-timed a pass from Evan Murr and into the net to make it a 2-1 game. That’s how the period would end with Omaha outshooting the Herd 14-9.

Sioux Falls came out firing on all cylinders to start the second, hitting two crossbars and were shut down by Omaha netminder Michael Hrabal. The Herd didn’t stop fighting though and tied the game when Sam Harris wrestled the puck away from an Omaha defender right in front of the Lancers net and then tucked the puck under the pads of Hrbal his team leading 11th goal of the season to make it a 2-2 game. Omaha out shot the Herd 12-7 in the period.

In the third, both teams exchanged some good scoring chances, but neither could score. Jackson Irving was outstanding between the pipes, stopping all seven shots faced while Hrbal stopped the Herd on the doorstep several times and all 10 shots.

The game would eventually head to overtime with Omaha out shooting the Herd 5-2, but it remained tied and eventually went to a shootout. Scoreless heading into round three, Sam Harris hit the goal post on his attempt and the Lancers won it when Griffin Jurecki wristed a shot into the goal to give Omaha the win and the extra point in the standings.

Omaha outshot the Stampede 37-28 on the night and went 1-for-1 on the power play while the Stampede finished 1-for-4.

The Herd return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Fargo to face the Force at 7:05 PM on Thanksgiving Eve. Sioux Falls is back home this Friday and Saturday when they host Tri-City and Lincoln at the PREMIER Center. Tickets are on sale now through the KELOLAND Box Office or Ticketmaster.