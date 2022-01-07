Stampede fall at home to Waterloo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell behind 2-0 in the first period and couldn’t recover, falling 4-1 to the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 20-19 on the night, but managed only one goal from Blake Humphrey. Isak Posch stopped 15 of 19 shots in the loss for the Herd who fell to 10-16-1 on the season.

For the third straight game the Stampede would start the game with a disappointing first period. Sioux Falls would go nearly nine minutes before anything would happen, but Waterloo’s wrister from Tyler Kostelecky would clank off the inside of the left post to the right post and into the net to make it 1-0 at 8:52. Five minutes later the Hawks would strike again when a puck bounced out of the crease and into the right circle for Tucker Ness who blasted it through the five-hole of Isak Posch to make it 2-0 at 15:32. Waterloo outshot the Herd 8-5 in the period.

Neither team would score in the second despite Sioux Falls outshooting Waterloo 11-4, but the score remained 2-0 heading into the final frame.

The Herd would take some of that energy into the third and get on the board at 4:21 when Blake Humphrey tallied his seventh goal of the season to make it a one-goal game. Humphrey picked up a loose puck that was bouncing in the neutral zone and skated across the blue line where he fired a shot just under the crossbar to make it a 2-1 game. Unfortunately, Sioux Falls couldn’t build off the goal and Waterloo regained their two-goal advantage at 8:11 when John Waldorn wristed a bouncing puck into the back of the net to make it a 3-1 game. The Herd would go on the power play moments later, but could not convert and Waterloo put the game away for good with another goal at 11:28 for a 4-1 victory.

The Stampede outshot the Black Hawks 20-19 and went 0-for-1, while Waterloo went 0-for-2.

Sioux Falls returns to action Saturday when they travel to Lincoln to face the Stars at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch the game live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com. The Herd host Fargo Sunday at 4:05 PM to round out the weekend. Tickets for Sunday’s Wizards Night game are on sale now through the KELOLAND Box Office or Ticketmaster.