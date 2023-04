FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Fargo Force 7-1 in the second to last game of the regular season.

The Force scored three goals in the final three minutes of the first period to take control of the game. The Stampede netted its lone score in the third period.

The two teams will close out the regular season at the Premier Center Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.