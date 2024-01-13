SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stampede) — The Sioux Falls Stampede took down the Omaha Lancers, 5-2, on Hockey Day in South Dakota. Tabbing goals for the Herd were Micah Berger , Jaksen Panzer , JJ Wiebusch , Tyler Borgula and Will McDonough while Michael Chambre earned another win between the pipes.

Omaha found the lone first-period goal just over four minutes into the game. The Herd would not be able to match it, sending the Herd into the second with a one-goal deficit. In typical Stampede fashion, the team outshot the Lancers, 10-5, in the period.

Turning up the heat in the second period, the Herd found three goals versus the Lancers’ one to take the lead, 3-2. Tabbing the Herd’s first goal of the night, Micah Berger earned his fifth goal of the season on Jake Toll’s fifth assist of the season. Jaksen Panzer tied the game up 29 seconds later with his ninth goal of the season, helped by John McNelis and JJ Wiebusch . Following Panzer’s tying goal, JJ Wiebusch marked the Herd’s game-winner on the powerplay at the 14:16 mark. Omaha would answer a few minutes later, netting their final goal of the night.

Tyler Borgula , helped out by Beckett Hendrickson and Chris Pelosi , added to the Herd’s lead halfway through the final frame. Rounding out the game, Hendrickson added an additional assist to his stat line as Will McDonough tabbed an empty-net goal with 1:55 to play. McDonough also had the Herd’s only penalty of the night during the third period.

Michael Chambre earned his fourth win in five games. Stopping 18-of-20 pucks from entering his net, Chambre earned a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900. Chambre now has 12 wins under his belt with the Stampede and a cumulative record of 12-5-1-1. This season, he boasts a 3.15 goals-against average and .884 save percentage.

The Herd now prepares for a couple of weeks away from Sioux Falls as the team heads to Lincoln, Neb. and Dallas, Texas for the Frosty Cup.