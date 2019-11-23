Stampede edge Phantoms 3-2 in overtime

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Sioux Falls Stampede hopped on a bus, made a two-day trip to eastern Ohio and ended a six-game winless streak with a 3-2 win in overtime Friday night at the Covelli Centre. Gabe Temple scored the first goal and the overtime-winning goal of the game, while Grant Adams recorded his second career win after stopping 29 of 31 shots.



While the first quarter of the season has not gone in favor of the Sioux Falls Stampede, a resilient, no-quit team came out buzzing with the first strike of the game by forward Gabe Temple. Defenseman Brandon Chabrier connected with Temple on the power play who one-timed the puck over the shoulder goaltender Dominic Basse at the 12:59 of the period. Things stayed scoreless for the remainder of the period and the Herd took a 1-0 lead to the intermission with the shots on goal even at seven apiece.

The first four minutes of the second period went much like the remaining eight of the first as both teams made strong defensive efforts in front of goal. The Phantoms were able to squeak one past goaltender Grant Adams 4:12 into the period off the stick of John Beaton for his sixth goal of the season, assisted by Matthew Cassidy and Jan Kern. The Herd quickly responded with a goal from newcomer Will Dineen, who was acquired in a trade with the Omaha Lancers a day before the road trip, assisted by Luke Weilandt and Cam MacDonald to retake a 2-1 lead. The Phantoms outshot the Herd 13 to five in the period.

A new leaf looked like it was turning over on the season when Phantoms forward Josh DeLuca netted his second of the season with 2:54 remaining in the third period to tie the game at two, sending the game to overtime.

After picking up a failed Phantoms shot attempt, Stampede forwards Timo Bakos and Temple entered the offensive zone on an odd-man rush. Bakos passed the puck over to Temple streaking down the left side and Temple easily put it into the wide-open net for the game-winning score. The Herd were outshot on the night 31 to 23.



The Stampede continue the Youngstown showdown with another 6:05 p.m. CT puck drop at the Covelli Centre Saturday night. The Herd will then return home for three straight home against over the Thanksgiving holiday against the Fargo Force, Sioux City Musketeers and Dubuque Fighting Saints. Fans can catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.