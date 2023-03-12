SIOUX CITY, IOWA (Stampede) — The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club earned two points in United States Hockey League standings on Sunday afternoon when the team defeated the Sioux City Musketeers, 4-2, in Sioux City, Iowa. Goals from Sam Harris and JJ Wiebusch, as well as a pair of goals from Jaksen Panzer, combined with a strong goaltending front in Xavier Medina earned the team win. The win moves the Herd into a Clark Cup Playoff position where the team is now tied with Sioux City with 45 points each.

Though the Stampede marked more shots on goal during the first period than the Musketeers, the Musketeers were able to claim the first 20 minutes of play with a goal from Ben Poitras just past the halfway point in the period. With no penalties in the first period, the Musketeers’ goal sent the matchup to a one goal deficit for the Stampede.

The second period was all Stampede with two unanswered goals. Sam Harris marked his 24th goal of the season, unassisted, on a top-shelf shot three minutes into the period. With a too-many-men penalty called on the Stampede at the 9:58 mark the Herd had to fight through the penalty kill at the halfway point. With 22 seconds left in the penalty kill, the Stampede’s JJ Wiebusch marked his first goal with the Herd, giving the Herd their first lead of the game.

Jaksen Panzer increased the Herd’s lead with less than one minute expired from the third period clock on a powerplay caused by Ben Doran being called for charging 32 seconds in. Later in the third, Sioux City’s Tomi Leppanen earned a five-minute major penalty for elbowing Sam Harris in the face, as well as earning himself a game misconduct call for the head contact. Sioux City’s Grant Slukynsky was able to find his own goal on a Musketeer powerplay with around seven minutes left in the period. Panzer then cemented the team’s win with 1:10 left to play on an empty net goal.

Xavier Medina tabbed the for the Stampede, stopping 32 of 34 shots on his net. The afternoon’s win breaks Medina’s seven-game losing streak and improves his record to 12-15-3. He now holds a .908 save percentage for his 30 games in the Stampede’s net.

The Stampede is back on the road on Friday evening when they travel to Omaha, Neb. for a single game against the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 p.m. The team is back at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on March 25 and 26 where they’ll host the Des Moines Buccaneers and Omaha Lancers.