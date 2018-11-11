Stampede Come Up Just Short at Tri-City

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KEARNEY, Neb. - Anthony Romano scored twice, but the Tri-City Storm scored four goals in the third period to down the Sioux Falls Stampede 4-2 Saturday night at the Viaero Event Center. Sioux Falls led 1-0 entering the third period, but Tri-City tallied three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 lead before the Herd pulled back within a goal. A late empty net goal sealed the victory for the Storm (10-3-1) who extended the Stampede’s (6-5-2) winless streak to five games. Jaxson Stauber stopped 20 of 23 shots in between the pipes for the Herd.

After a scoreless first period in which Tri-City outshot the Herd 9-4, Sioux Falls looked to get more offensive in the second period against the stingiest defense in the USHL. The Herd would do just that 3:23 into the period when Anthony Romano tallied his third goal of the season. Blake Bride sent a pass into the slot for Artem Ivanyuzhenkov who made a soft pass in front of the goal to Romano who then quickly wristed a shot into the net for a 1-0 lead. The Herd controlled play for most of the period as both teams mustered just six shots a piece on goal and Sioux Falls took the 1-0 lead into the locker room.

The Storm would wake up in the third and got on the board just 1:57 into the period when Keaton Pehrson blasted a shot from the top of the right circle and into the net for a power play goal. The Storm took their first lead of the night at 5:34 when Ian Murphy one-timed a shot through the five-hole of Stampede netminder Jaxson Stauber for a 2-1 advantage. It remained that way until 12:26 when the Storm struck again, just seconds after a penalty expired. Zac Jones fed Ronnie Attard down the right wing side an Attard cut towards the net sliding the puck through the pads of Stauber for a 3-1 lead.

The Stampede responded just 12 seconds later when Ryan Johnson found Romano down the right wing wall and Romano cut in front of the net, backhanding the puck through the pads of Tri-City netminder Isaiah Saville. The Herd had some great opportunities late to tie the game, even going on the power play in the final two minutes. The Stampede nearly had the game tied, but Brian Chambers rebound shot hit the right goal post and kept the Herd off the board. Sioux Falls would pull Stauber for an extra attacker, but the Storm closed out the game with an empty net goal with 12 seconds left from Ian Murphy.

The Storm outshot the Herd 9-4 in the third period and 24-13 on the night. Sioux Falls power play continued to struggle going 0-for-5 while Tri-City finished 1-for-4.

The Herd return to action on Friday night when they travel to Lincoln to face the Stars at The Ice Box at 7:05 PM. Fans can catch all the action live on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com starting at 6:40 PM.

Courtesy: Sioux Falls Stampede