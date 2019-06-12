Sports

Stampede close annual tryout camp

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:45 PM CDT

Stampede close annual tryout camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Three weeks removed from the franchise's third Clark Cup championship, the Stampede completed their annual tryout camp on Tuesday.

The four-day camp began with over 100 players, which dwindled to 40 by Tuesday, while the final fall camp selections were finalized Tuesday afternoon.  As Sioux Falls prepares to defend its championship, many of the tryout attendees will be needed.  The Herd expect to return just six or seven players from last year's team, but the coaches says it's all part of the process.

"This camp is just part of the process. It's just a percentage what goes into winning a championship. The draft is part of it, and then throughout the summer, just learning about our new players, and continuing to add pieces that are going to help us. And then just try to round out that roster to put the best product on the ice," Stampede assistant coach and director of scouting Riley Colvard said.

The Stampede will return to the ice in September.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates