Stampede close annual tryout camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Three weeks removed from the franchise's third Clark Cup championship, the Stampede completed their annual tryout camp on Tuesday.

The four-day camp began with over 100 players, which dwindled to 40 by Tuesday, while the final fall camp selections were finalized Tuesday afternoon. As Sioux Falls prepares to defend its championship, many of the tryout attendees will be needed. The Herd expect to return just six or seven players from last year's team, but the coaches says it's all part of the process.

"This camp is just part of the process. It's just a percentage what goes into winning a championship. The draft is part of it, and then throughout the summer, just learning about our new players, and continuing to add pieces that are going to help us. And then just try to round out that roster to put the best product on the ice," Stampede assistant coach and director of scouting Riley Colvard said.

The Stampede will return to the ice in September.