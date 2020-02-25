Stampede add scoring punch

Sioux Falls, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Stampede announced Tuesday the acquisition of the top two scorers from the Sioux City Musketeers at the United States Hockey League trade deadline. The Stampede have acquired forwards Sam Stange (pronounced Stang) and Ian Malcolmson in exchange for forwards Austin Heidemann and Brian Carrabes. The Herd will also send a 2020 first-round, phase II draft selection along with future considerations, then in return Sioux City will send a 2020 fourth-round, phase II selection.

Sam Stange was the leading scorer for the Musketeers this season, recording 44 points on 24 goals and 18 assists with a plus-three rating in 44 games. His 24 goals also led the team and ranks sixth overall in the USHL. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound, right-handed shot appeared in eight games with the Musketeers last season. Stang spent most of the 2018-19 season playing with Eau Claire North High School where he tallied 59 points (36g, 23a) and 10 penalty minutes. The Eau Claire, Wisc. native is committed to play collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin.

Ian Malcolmson, a centerman and ranked second on the team in scoring for the Musketeers, tallied 29 points on 10 goals and 19 assists in 44 games. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward is in his second season in the USHL. Last season Malcolmson recorded 21 points (9g, 12a) while appearing in all 62 games with the Musketeers. A native of Waukesha, Wisc. Malcolmson will skate for Northern Michigan University next season.

The Stampede acquired defenseman Dylan Davies from the Muskegon Lumberjacks in a separate trade in exchange for forward Gabe Temple. Davies, a steady defenseman, has appeared in 34 league games this season, posting one assist. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound and left-handed shot skated last season with the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) where he tallied four assists and a plus-12 rating.

Heidemann appeared in 32 games with the Stampede, tallying 32 points, while Carrabes skated in 42 games, posting 27 points. Temple suited up for the Herd in 37 games and registered 13 points. All three players were in their first year with the club.

Stange, Malcolmson and Davies will join the team immediately and will be available to play this weekend as the Herd hits the road to Cedar Rapids and Dubuque for games on Friday and Saturday night. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m. each night and fans can catch the games on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com. The game can also be viewed at HockeyTV.com. The Stampede return to the PREMIER Center on St. Patrick’s Day for a Bite Squad Rivalry game against the Sioux City Musketeers. More details on the game will be made available in the coming days.