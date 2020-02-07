Stampede acquire Blake Biondi from Musketeers

Sioux Falls, SD—The Sioux Falls Stampede announced Friday they have acquired affiliate forward Blake Biondi and a 2020 Phase I, 6th round draft choice in exchange for affiliate defenseman Evan Bushy and a 2020 Phase I, 3rdround draft choice.

Biondi is currently skating with Hermantown High School in Hermantown, Minn., where he has posted an impressive 72 points (36g, 36a) in 22 games this season. His 72 points are second most amongst any Minnesota high school hockey player. Hermantown is currently 16-1-4 on the season and ranked second in Class 1A. He has appeared in 10 games this season with Sioux City where he registered three points (1g, 2a). Last season he appeared in seven game with the Musketeers where he posted a goal and an assist in the regular season and then recorded two goals in two playoff games against Sioux Falls.

The 6-foot, 183-pound forward is expected to join the Stampede this season after his high school season is complete in March. The 17-year-old has already committed to playing collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Bushy appeared in 10 games this season with the Stampede, posting one assist. He is currently skating with Thief River Falls High School in Minnesota.

The Stampede put their six-game winning streak on the line tonight as they travel down I-29 to square off against Sioux City at 7:05 PM. The Herd also face the Musketeers in Sioux City on Saturday night. Game times are 7:05 PM each night and fans can catch all the action on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com starting at 6:40 PM. Fans can also watch live on HockeyTV.com.