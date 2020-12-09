St. Paul Saints joining Minnesota Twins organization as AAA affiliate

St. Paul Saints baseball organization joining Minnesota Twins as AAA affiliate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime rival of the Sioux Falls Canaries announced a major change ahead of the 2021 season.
The St. Paul Saints, a longtime Independent Professional Baseball team, will become the Triple-A, Minor League affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The move will start for the 2021 season.
The 10.6 miles separating the Twins and Saints will become the closest distance between any Minor League affiliate and their Major League parent club.