ST. CLOUD, Minn.–Junior Cade Mueller took home Augustana wrestling’s lone win of the day in its 30-3 loss to the No. 3 St. Cloud State Huskies. The Vikings move to 6-7 in dual action and 2-1 in NSIC competitions.

Mueller claimed the victory at 184 pounds over SCSU’s Shaeden Scheidt. The junior collected his points with an escape in the second period and a takedown in the third period.

The Vikings took on six ranked wrestlers in the dual in the 125, 141, 149, 157, 174 and 197 pound matches.

Jaxson Rohman faced No. 6 Paxton Creese at 125 pounds, taking the match to an overtime period. Rohman was unable to secure the takedown and Creese came away with the sudden victory.

At 149 pounds, Connor Simmonds fell in a close match to No. 4 Joey Bianchini after the SCSU wrestler logged a last second takedown in the third period for the win.

Full Results

125: No. 6 Paxton Creese (SCSU) over No. 5 Jaxson Rohman (AUG) (SV-1 6-4)

133: Sam Spencer (SCSU) over Jack Huffman (AUG) (Dec 6-3)

141: No. 8 Alyeus Craig (SCSU) over Kade Sammons (AUG) (Dec 7-0)

149: No. 4 Joey Bianchini (SCSU) over Connor Simmonds (AUG) (Dec 7-6)

157: No. 4 Nick Novak (SCSU) over No. 10 Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) (Dec 6-1)

165: James Pierandozzi (SCSU) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (Dec 3-2)

174: No. 1 Abner Romero (SCSU) over Kolby Kost (AUG) (TF 18-3 7:00)

184: Cade Mueller (AUG) over Shaeden Scheidt (SCSU) (Dec 3-2)

197: No. 4 Dominic Murphy (SCSU) over Max Ramberg (AUG) (Dec 6-2)

285: Elijah Novak (SCSU) over Edward Hajas (AUG) (Dec 4-2)

Up Next The Vikings are back on the mat on Friday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for a matchup against the No. 9 UW-Parkside Rangers. The dual is slated for 7 p.m. On Saturday, Augustana travels to No. 9 Upper Iowa for a 4 p.m. contest.