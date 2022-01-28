ST. CLOUD, MINN. – The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (13-7, 8-5 NSIC) was unable to get untracked offensively and fell to NSIC North co-leader St. Cloud State, 15-2, 13-2 NSIC), 72-48, on Friday (Jan. 28) at Halenbeck Hall.

Despite the setback, the Cougars remained in second place in the NSIC South with an 8-5 record. USF dropped its fourth straight decision to SCSU in the road loss tonight. However, the Cougars still have won 5-of-7 games as they travel to face the other NSIC North co-leader Minnesota Duluth (15-4, 13-2 NSIC) on Saturday for a 3:30 pm tilt.

Leading the offense was Megan Fannin, who had 11 points and two rebounds. She registered her 15 career double-digit scoring game with her 14th this season. Forward Krystal Carlson also had double-digits with 10 points while grabbing four rebounds. She was 5-of-10 from the field with her 20th career double-digit scoring game of her career. Also for USF, Sydney White added nine points on 4-of-6 shooting while Madison Wuebben provided eight points. JeMae Nichols grabbed five rebounds to lead USF on the boards.

SCSU picked up the win on its outstanding shooting from the field. The Huskies, which had a game-high 19 points along with five rebounds and three assists from Tori Wortz, made 28-of-59 field goals for 47.5 percent. The Huskies were 9-of-25 from three-point range for 36 percent and 7-of-10 at the foul line.

USF was unable to match those offensive numbers in falling to SCSU. The Cougars hit 19-of-56 field goals for 33.9 percent and made just 3-of-12 triples and 7-of-14 free throws. The 48 points for USF was a season-low. Also key to the game was SCSU’s strength on the boards as they had a 44-to-30 margin over USF.

While USF had a 30-to-28 points in the paint margin, the Huskies had a 12-to-3 margin in second chance points. Plus, SCSU’s advantage in made threes, 9-to-3, was a margin of 27-to-9 and another important stat in the victory.

SCSU led 16-9 after a quarter of play and extended the margin to 37-22 at halftime by outscoring USF, 21-to-13. In the third quarter, the Huskies again increased their edge with a 19-to-5 margin for a 56-27 lead. USF had a 21-16 edge in the fourth quarter to cut the lead back but not enough.

Scoring Summary –

SCSU took a 16-9 lead after one quarter as the Cougars hit just 4-of-15 field goals (26.7 percent) and made 1-of-3 from the foul line. SCSU was 7-of-16, including hitting 2-of-7 from three-point range, to take the lead. Baskets by Carlson and Dallie Hoskinson give USF a 4-2 lead early in the first quarter.

After USF led 7-6, SCSU answered with five straight points for an 11-7 lead following a three from Wortz. Carlson followed with a lay-up as USF trailed 11-9. However, that is as close as USF would get for the remainder of the game. A three-pointer from Brehna Evans, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and six assists on the night, gave SCSU a 16-9 lead as part of a 5-0 run for the Huskies.

With a 21-to-13 advantage in the second quarter, SCSU moved into a double-digit lead of 37-22 at the halftime break. USF was just 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) in the quarter and 8-of-28 for the half. In the second quarter, Nikki Kilboten’s lay-up extended the lead to 18-9 with 9:50 left.

Fannin scored four straight points as the Cougars trailed, 20-13 with 8:10 to play in the quarter. Then, SCSU had five straight points, including a jumper by Evans at 7:03 for a 25-13 lead. Wortz hit a triple for a 28-15 lead with 6:15 to play. Wuebben answered with a three and USF trailed, 28-18 with 5:54 to play. Wuebben, who scored six points in the first half, added a free throw as USF trailed, 30-19. Wortz’s three gave SCSU a 33-19 advantage (2:25). But Fannin answered with a triple and USF trailed 33-22 with 2:09 on the clock. SCSU scored the final four points of the half for the 15-point edge (37-22).

In the third quarter, SCSU pushed the lead to 56-27 by outscoring USF, 19-to-5. USF continued to struggle on offense by hitting just 2-of-13 field goals for 15.4 percent and missing all three of its three-point attempts. Meanwhile, the Huskies continued their solid shooting effort by making 7-of-13 for 53.8 percent as they improved to 52.3 percent for the game. The Huskies pushed the lead to 51-24 after a 14-2 run.

In the fourth quarter, USF outscored SCSU, 21-16, but the issue was decided. USF improved their shooting by making 9-of-15 field goals for 60 percent and made their only three-point shot. SCSU was 5-of-13 for 38.5 percent and 2-of-6 from three-point range.