St. Cloud State moves into lead at NSIC Swimming and Diving Championships

BISMARCK, N.D. – The 2020 NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continued with six event finals taking place on Thursday from the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center in Bismarck, North Dakota. The defending NSIC Champions of St. Cloud State moved into the lead as the Huskies surpassed day one leader Sioux Falls. SCSU now has 439 points while Minnesota State has 393 and Sioux Falls is at 387 after the second of four days of competition. The lone record set on day two was in the 1-meter dive by St. Cloud State’s Mady Brinkman.

Augustana’s Taylor Beagle picked up here second victory of the championship as she won the 400 yard IM in an NCAA “B” cut time of 4:29.64. Beagle won the 1000 yard freestyle on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls won the 400 yard Medley Relay in a time of 3:46.26. Lizzy Spaans, Chantal Kasch, Ella Johnson and Jenna Krahn made up the winning team.



Sioux Falls Ella Johnson repeated as champion in the 100 yard Butterfly with a NCAA “B” cut time of 55.14.



UMary’s Victoria Murillo won the 200 yard Freestyle for the second year in a row, again in a NCAA “B” cut time, finishing at 1:51.39.



The St. Cloud State team of Chelsea Gehrke, Alaina Friske, Alexis Burroughs and Kasey Doherty won the 200 yard Freestyle Relay in a time of 1:33.83.



St. Cloud State’s Mady Brinkman won the 1-meter diving championship with her NSIC record score of 446.90, which was also an NCAA “A” standard score. She broke the 2014 record of 433.90. previously held by Kelsey Jandro of MSU Moorhead.

The NSIC Swimming & Diving Championships continue through Saturday, Feb. 15. Eight NSIC teams will compete over four days for the NSIC Championship. Friday’s trial sessions will begin at 10 a.m. with the finals set for 5:30 p.m. Friday will have the 500 freestyle, the 100 backstroke, the 100 breaststroke, the 200 butterfly, and the 800 freestyle relay.

The top three finalists in each individual event and top two finalists in each relay event will be recognized as NSIC All-Conference during the meet. A Swimmer of the Year, Diver of the Year, Freshman of Year, Swim Coach of the Year and Dive Coach of the Year will also be voted on by the coaches during the event. Finally, at the conclusion of the meet, the swimmer with the most points will be named the NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and the diver with the most points will be named NSIC Diver of the Meet.

Thursday’s All-Conference Performers

Women 100 Yard Butterfly NSIC Record: R 54.27 2017 Hannah Kastigar, NSU 1 Johnson, Ella 19 Sioux Falls-SD 56.26 55.14 BSTD 2 Milstroh, Kasey 21 St. Cloud St-MN 55.97 55.43 BSTD 3 Bollendorf, Emi 20 Msu, Mankato-MN 56.78 56.47

400 Yard IM NSIC Record: R 4:14.96 2019 Hannah Kastigar, NSU 1 Beagle, Taylor 21 Augustana-SD 4:28.34 4:29.64 BSTD 2 Kennedy, Makenz 18 Sioux Falls-SD 4:34.89 4:32.55 3 Pang, Rosalind 19 St. Cloud St-MN 4:37.33 4:33.47

200 Yard Freestyle NSIC Record: R 1:50.00 2018 Andrea Bryson, SCSU 1 Murillo, Victor 19 Umary-ND 1:54.01 1:51.39 BSTD 2 Gehrke, Chelsea 21 St. Cloud St-MN 1:52.36 1:52.12 BSTD 3 Lee, Andrea B 20 Umary-ND 1:54.24 1:52.43 BSTD

200 Yard Freestyle Relay NSIC Record: R 1:33.64 2018 US I. Lima, G. Marcon, C. Wright, K. Webber 1 St. Cloud St-MN 'A' 1:35.21 1:33.83 PROV 1) Gehrke, Chelsea L 21 2) Friske, Alaina J 19 3) Burroughs, Alexis M 20 4) Milstroh, Kasey L 21 2 Sioux Falls-SD 'A' 1:34.44 1:34.26 1) Krahn, Jenna R 21 2) Eagleton, Leah 22 3) Spaans, Lizzy J 19 4) Webber, Kyjana A 21

Event 8 Women 1 mtr Diving NSIC Record: R 433.90 2014 Kelsey Jandro, MSUM 1 Brinkman, Mady 21 St. Cloud St-MN 419.65 446.90RASTD 2 Stone, Rebekah 21 St. Cloud St-MN 433.45 443.05RASTD 3 Taylor, Ayla 19 Msu, Mankato-MN 409.65 442.55RASTD

Event 10 Women 400 Yard Medley Relay NSIC Record: R 3:45.23 2019 USF, USF C. Wright, C. Kasch, E. Johnson, G. Marcon 1 Sioux Falls-SD 'A' 3:46.26 3:45.27 PROV 1) Spaans, Lizzy J 19 2) Kasch, Chantal 21 3) Johnson, Ella 19 4) Krahn, Jenna R 21 2 Msu, Mankato-MN 'A' 3:51.74 3:53.08 1) Enervold, Anja 19 2) Goodman, Emily 20 3) Bollendorf, Emily 20 4) Selky, Emelia 20

Team Scores – Day 2

1. St. Cloud State 439 2. Minnesota State 393 3. Sioux Falls 387 4. Augustana 275 5. University of Mary 221 6. MSU Moorhead 159 7. Northern State 80 8. SMSU 40

