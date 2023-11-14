St. Cloud, Minn. (NORTHERN STATE) — The Northern State University volleyball team’s NSIC Tournament run was cut short on Tuesday by No. 8 St. Cloud State. The Wolves were swept by the Huskies, falling with set scores of 25-21, 25-19, and 25-14.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 0, SCSU 3
Records: NSU 19-9, SCSU 21-7
Attendance: 439
HOW IT HAPPENED
- St. Cloud State was efficient offensively hitting .330 with 48 kills and 14 errors; Northern has just four matches this season where their opponents hit .300 or bet, two of which are in losses to the Huskies
- The Wolves hit .160 with 32 kills and 16 errors
- NSU added 31 assists, 37 digs, four blocks, and two aces in the contest
- Hanna Thompson led the offense as the lone Wolf in double figures with 11 kills and a .219 attack percentage
- Abby Meister continued to be the defensive leader for NSU with 14 digs, while Eliza Bauers led the team at the net with four blocks
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Hanna Thompson: 11 kills, .219 attack%, 1 block
- Abby Brooks: 8 kills, .429 attack%
- Keri Walker: 27 assists, 8 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace
- Abby Meister: 14 digs
UP NEXT
Northern will now await their season fate with the completion of the NSIC Tournament and the NCAA Selection Show next Monday, November 20. Updated Central Region Rankings will be released on ncaa.com tomorrow, the Wolves sat in tenth in last week’s edition.