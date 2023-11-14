St. Cloud, Minn. (NORTHERN STATE) — The Northern State University volleyball team’s NSIC Tournament run was cut short on Tuesday by No. 8 St. Cloud State. The Wolves were swept by the Huskies, falling with set scores of 25-21, 25-19, and 25-14.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 0, SCSU 3

Records: NSU 19-9, SCSU 21-7

Attendance: 439



HOW IT HAPPENED

St. Cloud State was efficient offensively hitting .330 with 48 kills and 14 errors; Northern has just four matches this season where their opponents hit .300 or bet, two of which are in losses to the Huskies

The Wolves hit .160 with 32 kills and 16 errors

NSU added 31 assists, 37 digs, four blocks, and two aces in the contest

Hanna Thompson led the offense as the lone Wolf in double figures with 11 kills and a .219 attack percentage

Abby Meister continued to be the defensive leader for NSU with 14 digs, while Eliza Bauers led the team at the net with four blocks

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern will now await their season fate with the completion of the NSIC Tournament and the NCAA Selection Show next Monday, November 20. Updated Central Region Rankings will be released on ncaa.com tomorrow, the Wolves sat in tenth in last week’s edition.