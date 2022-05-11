SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of Sioux Falls Baseball team built a 7-run lead over second-seeded St. Cloud State, but the Huskies rally back in the final two innings, beating the Cougars on a walk-off 3-run home run from Sam Riola for the 10-8 victory.

The Cougars dug themselves an early hole as Sam Riola hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give the Huskies the early 1-0 lead.

USF would draw even in their ensuing at-bat, as Brady Klehr’s RBI single scored Ben Serie to knot the game up at 1.

The Cougars would then take their first lead of the game in the top of the 4th as Kyle Gulbrandson’s single scored Trey Hubers to make it 2-1. USF would then add another on a Tyler Cate sacrifice bunt, as the Cougars led 3-1 after 3.5 innings.

Klehr would give the Coo some added insurance runs in the top of the 7th with a two-RBI double to put USF up 5-1.

USF would continue to build some separation in the 8th inning. Connor King’s double scored 2. He then later scored on Noah Christenson’s double later that inning to make it 8-1 in favor of the Cougars.

But St. Cloud State would make things interesting in the home half, as they plated 4 runs, including a 3-run Sam Riola home run to cut the Cougar lead down to 3.

The Huskies would inch closer in the bottom of the 9th on a Sawyer Smith RBI double to make it 8-6. They’d then cut the deficit to 1 on a fielder’s choice. With two-men on, Riola stepped to the dish again and blasted his 3rd home run of the game to right field for the walk-off home run as St. Cloud State beats USF 10-8.

With the loss, USF falls into the loser’s bracket of the double elimination tournament. They’ll play Thursday at 12:30 PM at First National Bank Field in Brandon.