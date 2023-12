BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — #4 Sioux Valley improved to 2-0 on the season, following an impressive showing at Baltic.

The Cossacks claimed a 62-50 win over the Bulldogs.

Sioux Valley had a solid lead early, but Baltic closed the gap to four, 39-35 in the third quarter.

However, a strong finish by Sioux Valley helped propel them to a victory.