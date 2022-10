SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long-time head coach is set to retire, a university is helping raise mental health awareness among student athletes and it is State-U week on the gridiron.

Those are some of the top sports headlines in South Dakota this week.

Stories in this week’s Saturday SportsZone include the following:

Saturday SportsZone will air on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT.