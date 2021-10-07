SportsZone Saturday: Two O’Gorman students play for Stampede and team USA; SDSU and USD each prepare tough home games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as O’Gorman’s Easton Zueger is now a member of the Stampede, while O’Gorman’s Bergan Reilly helped Team USA earn the Bronze Medal.

Plus, we take a look at the upcoming contests for SDSU and USD.

Here are the stories featured in this week’s SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday will air on KELO-TV this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

