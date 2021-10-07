SportsZone Saturday: Two O’Gorman students play for Stampede and team USA; SDSU and USD each prepare tough home games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as O’Gorman’s Easton Zueger is now a member of the Stampede, while O’Gorman’s Bergan Reilly helped Team USA earn the Bronze Medal.
Plus, we take a look at the upcoming contests for SDSU and USD.
Here are the stories featured in this week’s SportsZone Saturday:
- O’Gorman student returns home from 18 and under World Volleyball Championships
- ‘A dream come true’: Sioux Falls native Easton Zueger laces the skates up for the Stampede
- Round Three: SDSU set to play Southern Illinois for the third time in seven months
- Coyotes face tough test, hosting No. 13 North Dakota
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of September
- KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 5
SportsZone Saturday will air on KELO-TV this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.