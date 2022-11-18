SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state football championships have concluded, SDSU football awaits its postseason draw and the World Cup kicks off soon.

Those are the topics in this week’s SportsZone Saturday hosted by KELOLAND’s Sean Bower and Tanner Castora.

The Jefferson football team took a big step forward this season in just their second year of existence, with the Cavaliers making their way to the top of 11 Triple A. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter takes you through their historical state championship.

The SDSU Football team clinched their first outright Missouri Valley Football Conference Championship in school history with a win over Illinois State in their regular season finale this past Saturday. While those on the field get their due credit, the Jacks’ success isn’t possible without those people behind the scenes putting in their work.

Digital Reporter Eric Mayer, a soccer fanatic, joins the show to talk about one of the largest sporting events in the world as the 2022 World Cup kicks off on Sunday.

Plus, you can watch the top plays from South Dakota state football championships and the latest NFL picks.

Watch SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELO-TV.