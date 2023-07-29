SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State tournaments are here and the fall sports season is right around the corner.

We take you to Yankton where a pair of friends defied the odds with two incredible swings of the golf club.

Then we swing over to the baseball field to recap Sioux Falls’ win in the South Dakota little league state tournament.

We also take you to the links again where a group is raising money for a good cause.

Finally, we take you to the new Bocce complex in Rapid City to see how that sport is growing out west.

Those are just a few of the stories you’ll see in this week’s SportsZone Saturday.

Watch on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m. CT.