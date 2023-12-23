SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is almost here, but the sports world remains busy. We have a variety of sports in this episode including football, volleyball, wrestling and more.

We hear from the SDSU football team who is headed back to the FCS National Championship.

Then, we talk high school football as a pair of Lincoln players have signed their National Letters of Intent.

Later, we talk with Kalen DeBoer, as the South Dakota native is preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinals.

And we head to a watch party for O’Gorman alum, Bergen Reilly, who played in the NCAA volleyball national championship match.

Here are a few stories featured in this week’s show:

Northwestern denied repeat NAIA title, falls to Keiser

SDSU football finalizes 2024 schedule

Augustana announces 2024 football schedule

SDSU football to host Augustana in 2024

SDSU football adds 29

USD football signs 19 on Signing Day

Schemmel named new USD Director of Athletics

‘Old fashioned whipping’: SDSU roars past Albany, reaches championship

Jack Smith takes talents to SDSU

Dreavin Hodge commits to USD

Milbank’s Kalen DeBoer leads Washington to CFP

Watch party for Bergen Reilly of Nebraska

A league of their own

Tough schedule propels USF as program earns first win

Watch on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m. CT.