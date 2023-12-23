SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is almost here, but the sports world remains busy. We have a variety of sports in this episode including football, volleyball, wrestling and more.
We hear from the SDSU football team who is headed back to the FCS National Championship.
Then, we talk high school football as a pair of Lincoln players have signed their National Letters of Intent.
Later, we talk with Kalen DeBoer, as the South Dakota native is preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinals.
And we head to a watch party for O’Gorman alum, Bergen Reilly, who played in the NCAA volleyball national championship match.
Here are a few stories featured in this week’s show:
Northwestern denied repeat NAIA title, falls to Keiser
SDSU football finalizes 2024 schedule
Augustana announces 2024 football schedule
SDSU football to host Augustana in 2024
USD football signs 19 on Signing Day
Schemmel named new USD Director of Athletics
‘Old fashioned whipping’: SDSU roars past Albany, reaches championship
Jack Smith takes talents to SDSU
Milbank’s Kalen DeBoer leads Washington to CFP
Watch party for Bergen Reilly of Nebraska
Tough schedule propels USF as program earns first win
Watch on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m. CT.