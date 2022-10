SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fresh off a win over one rival, SDSU Football prepares to take down another, an Augustana defensive lineman is making history and meet a SDSU Cheerleader who had to make a life-changing decision earlier this fall.

Those are just some of the top stories from sports in South Dakota this past week.

Watch these stories on the SportsZone Saturday show:

The SportsZone Saturday show airs at 9:30 a.m. CT on KELOLAND-TV.