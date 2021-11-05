SportsZone Saturday – SDSU prepares to host NDSU, Kooima returns to action for Northwestern, USD women and SDSU men prepare for basketball season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the best rivalries in FCS Football renews itself as SDSU prepares to host NDSU and Tyson Kooima returns to the field for Northwestern following his Achilles injury.
Plus, we preview the USD women and SDSU men as they prepare for the 2020-21 basketball season.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- ‘One of the best’ rivalries in football set for match-up Saturday in Brookings
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays from October
- KELOLAND Sports Pro Football Pick’em – Week 9
- Tucker Kraft and Zach Heins, two South Dakota natives playing big roles in South Dakota State’s offense
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.