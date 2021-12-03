SportsZone Saturday: SDSU prepares for Sacramento State, USD’s season comes to a close, high school basketball nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take a closer look at the SDSU vs. Sacramento State playoff football game.
Plus we recap a great season for the USD football team and a highlight the journey made by walk-on running back Nate Thomas.
Then we stop in to talk to a pair of defending state basketball champions with Washington and Roosevelt.
STORIES ON SPORTSZONE SATURDAY
- ‘It’s an impressive football program’: SDSU to play #4 Sacramento State in FCS Playoffs
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of November
- Despite playoff loss, a new standard has been set for Coyote football
- Washington girls begin ‘AA’ title defense
- Freshman walk-on Nate Thomas has turned into marquee player for South Dakota
SportsZone Saturday airs at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. It can be seen on KELO-TV.