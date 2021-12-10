SportsZone Saturday: SDSU prepares for FCS Quarterfinal, Jefferson readies for inaugural basketball season, De Smet begins class ‘B’ title defense

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show. We preview the FCS Quarterfinal matchup featuring SDSU and Villanova.

Then we take a look at three high school basketball teams who are preparing for the 2021-22 season.

Plus, we show you how another USD volleyball appearance in the NCAA Tournament has helped build the future for the Coyotes.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday on KELO-TV.