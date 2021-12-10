SportsZone Saturday: SDSU prepares for FCS Quarterfinal, Jefferson readies for inaugural basketball season, De Smet begins class ‘B’ title defense

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show. We preview the FCS Quarterfinal matchup featuring SDSU and Villanova.
Then we take a look at three high school basketball teams who are preparing for the 2021-22 season.
Plus, we show you how another USD volleyball appearance in the NCAA Tournament has helped build the future for the Coyotes.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- KELOLAND Sports Pick’em – Week 14
- Experience combined with young talent has Lincoln boys ready for bounce back season
- Stampede’s Dash for Cash to help fund school projects
- A new program and a fresh start, the Jefferson girls are ready for their inaugural season
- USD Hail Mary wins Sports Illustrated Play of the Year
- SDSU seeks spot in FCS Semifinals, travels to Villanova
- De Smet boys look to continue reign in Class B hoops
- ‘We belong here’: USD volleyball hopes to build from NCAA Tournament appearance
SportsZone Saturday airs at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday on KELO-TV.