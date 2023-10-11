SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekly SportsZone Saturday show will not air on KELO-TV for the next four Saturdays.

CBS programming on Saturday mornings forced the change.

SportsZone Saturday returns to KELO-TV on Saturday, November 11.

The KELOLAND SportsZone, which airs during the week with high school football highlights, will continue to run. This week’s show is set for Friday, October 13 at 10:15 p.m.

Then the next two KELOLAND SportsZone shows move to Thursdays on October 19 and 26.

You can always stay up to date with all things sports by visiting the KELOLAND.com sports page.