SportsZone Saturday: Renner and S.F. East prepare for Central Plains Regional; Biles keeps her focus on mental health; Missouri Valley football conference seeks higher vaccination rates

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportsZone Saturday, the Sioux Empire Baseball Association prepares for the Central Plains Regional, as does Renner and Sioux Falls East, plus Simone Biles keeps her focus on mental strength during the Olympics and the Missouri Valley Football Conference seeks higher vaccination rates.

Watch on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Stories from this week:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 