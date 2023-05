SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first two state tournaments are in the books as we move into late May.

We talk to law enforcement who is looking forward to having Pete Rose join them this fall for their annual feed. We take you to the tennis courts to catch up with the class ‘A’ state champions. We also hear from the Augustana golf team who reached the NCAA National Championships. Those are just a few of the stories you’ll see in this week’s SportsZone Saturday.

Watch on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m. CT.