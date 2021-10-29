SportsZone Saturday – Previewing the high school football semifinals; Worthington soccer players get free haircuts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as the KELOLAND Sports team previews the fourteen semifinal matchups that are set to play Friday, November 5.

Plus, the Worthington soccer team received free hair cuts from a local barber shop and another round of the KELOLAND.com top plays of the week.

Here are the stories featured in this week’s SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday will air this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.

