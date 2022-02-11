SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show including a look at USD’s Boogie Anderson and SDSU’s Tylee Irwin.
Plus we also introduce you to the Sheppard family who show their passion for Flandreau basketball.
Stories in SportsZone Saturday:
- The compelling path of South Dakota’s Boogie Anderson
- Tylee Irwin sets SDSU all-time record
- ‘We’re a basketball family’: Sheppard’s help fuel Flandreau basketball
- Huset’s Speedway gears up for 2022 season
You can watch this week’s SportsZone Saturday on Saturday, February 12. The show airs at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.