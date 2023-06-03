SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State softball is underway and it’s a big weekend for Augustana baseball. We talk to friends and family of Al Olson, who was seen helping or umpiring at almost every sporting event in the region. We take you to the track, where Rapid City Stevens’ standout, Simeon Birnbaum concluded his decorated career. Plus, we hear from military members who graduated from the PGA Hope course. The state softball championships are underway, and we met with a pair of teams as they prepared for the action in Aberdeen.

Those are just a few of the stories you’ll see in this week’s SportsZone Saturday.

Watch on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m. CT.