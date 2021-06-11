SportsZone Saturday: O’Gorman wins fourth straight state title, Jansa claims individual crown, two west river athletes go division one

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State golf came to a close last Tuesday, putting an end to the 2020-21 high school sports season.

On SportsZone Saturday:

Every week on SportsZone Saturday, we want to showcase the best sports action from the past week. To be featured on SportsZone spotlight all you have to do use #KELOSports on social media, tag our KELOLAND Sports accounts in a post, or you can send in your picture or video to uShare@keloland.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 