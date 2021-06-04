SportsZone Saturday: O’Gorman girls golf seeks another state title; Feltman returns to racing; Storley seems next MMA bout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State baseball concluded last Tuesday, while state girl’s golf and class ‘B’ boys golf begins on Monday, June 7 and concludes on Tuesday.
On SportsZone Saturday:
- From 2010 to 2019 the O’Gorman girls golf team won 8 class Double A titles and are in search of another this season
- Country music star Sam Hunt will perform at Great Shots in Sioux Falls on Friday, September 17th.
- Brandon Valley’s youngest boys basketball players are getting to know the program’s new head coach.
- The calendar has turned to June, which means it’s time to look at the KELOLAND.com top five plays from the month of May.
- Harrisburg and Dell Rapids were named the 2021 state champions for high school baseball, following a total of ten games being played at the Bird Cage.
- The Dell Rapids high school baseball team won their first ever high school baseball state title in 2017. Four years later, the Quarriers climbed the ranks again to earn claim the class ‘B’ state championship with a 9-2 win over West Central.
