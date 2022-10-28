SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week with another full show, including a feature on Zach Heins, who has been through some troubling times with his family.
We also preview the annual Hobo Day matchup for SDSU.
Plus, we take you to Deubrook where a man has been volunteering his time to help at the football field for 50 years.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Oct. 20-26
- SDSU’s Zach Heins: Purpose born from tragic loss
- ‘I love the community’: Over 50 years of service to high school football
- Harden’s play has him on Buck Buchanan list
- SDSU carries seven game win streak into Hobo Day game
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.