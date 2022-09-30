SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday and we’ll preview a longtime rivalry in Sioux Falls. Augustana and USF will meet for the 28th time and we hear from both teams ahead of the matchup.

We also take you to the new tennis facility at Tomar Park and the new Sanford Sports Complex to see their progress.

Finally, we bring you our week four picks for the pro football schedule.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.