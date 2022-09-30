SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday and we’ll preview a longtime rivalry in Sioux Falls. Augustana and USF will meet for the 28th time and we hear from both teams ahead of the matchup.
We also take you to the new tennis facility at Tomar Park and the new Sanford Sports Complex to see their progress.
Finally, we bring you our week four picks for the pro football schedule.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- From walk-on to star: USF’s Thuro Reisdorfer
- Augustana defense continues dominance in NSIC
- USF and Augustana to play for Key to the City
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays of the Week – Sept. 22-28
- A ‘new tennis hub’ for Sioux Falls
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.