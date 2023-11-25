SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following the Thanksgiving break, SportsZone Saturday made its return to KELO-TV.
This week’s show features plenty of college football talk including FCS and Division II sports.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- Augie looks to build off playoff blowout over Minnesota State
- SDSU begins playoff run with first round bye
- USD earns top-eight seed for the first time
- Vikings remain focused as playoff run continues
SportsZone Saturday airs every Saturday at 9:30 a.m.