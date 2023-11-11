SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a month away, SportsZone Saturday made it’s return to your Saturday mornings.
This weeks show features plenty of high school content from both the state football championships and previewing state volleyball.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- Dell Rapids runs past West Central to win 11A state title
- Hot Springs outlasts Elk Point-Jefferson for 11B crown
- Parkston wins defensive battle over Howard
- Harrisburg, Jefferson, six other reach state volleyball
- Warner wins state record shootout over Deubrook Area
- Avon holds off Faulkton Area rally, claims 9B State Title
- Lincoln, O’Gorman set for battle in 11AAA Championship
- USD prepares for another top ten matchup
- SDSU set for Youngstown State in final road game
SportsZone Saturday airs every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.