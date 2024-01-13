SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU Jackrabbits have done it again and an SD native is making noise.

Milbank native and former USF head coach Kalen DeBoer has been named the new coach at Alabama.

Plus, we look back at SDSU’s dominant run to a second straight FCS championship. We also relive some of our coverage from the past week.

Here are a few stories featured in this week’s show:

Kalen DeBoer named head coach at Alabama

‘Pretty awesome’: SDSU reflects on Championship win

‘I’ve wanted this for a long time’: Rogers, SDSU win title

Jack Nation witnesses SDSU make history in Frisco

SDSU fans wait out storm in Kansas

