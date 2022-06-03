SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take a look back at last weekend’s State Track Meet. We talk to one of the state’s top jumpers, as well as one of the top distance runners.

Then we introduce you to Steve Charron, a track official who has been working for 42 years.

Plus we catch up with the Lincoln and Dell Rapids baseball teams who are fresh off their respective state championships!

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs on June 4 at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV. The show is hosted by Tanner Castora and Grant Sweeter.