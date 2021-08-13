SportsZone Saturday: High School football is six days away; USD and SDSU prepare for a fall season; Sioux Falls is heading to the Little League World Series

Sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone Saturday returns as high school football teams prepare for a new season that begins in just six days!

Three teams are featured in this week’s SportsZone.

Plus, we hear from Brandon Valley as they prepare for a new season, with an interim head coach.

‘We’re going to play for him’; Brandon Valley football prepares for new season without Coach Garrow

We also hear from USD and SDSU as they prepare for a new fall season of FCS Football.

SportsZone Saturday starts at 9:30 a.m. and can be seen on KELO-TV!

How to be a part of SportsZone Saturday

