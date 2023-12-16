SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Football season hangs around as basketball gets into full swing.
We talk FCS Quarterfinals where SDSU earned a win and USD suffered a season ending loss.
We go inside the Coyote season, which was one of the history books in Vermillion.
We speak with Northwestern football who is set to play in the NAIA National Championship on Monday.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- SDSU’s tough win over Villanova sends Jacks to semis
- USD falls behind early to NDSU, loses in quarterfinals
- Historic season propels USD football program
- Secondary leads top-ranked SDSU defense
- Presidents Bowl expands with basketball classic
SportsZone Saturday airs every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.